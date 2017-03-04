Two killed in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash in Gallatin County that killed two people.

It happened in the 2200 block of US 42 around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

The road was closed for nearly four hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

Two people were killed, others were taken to the hospital by helicopter, their condition is unknown.

