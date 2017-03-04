Two killed in Gallatin County crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Two killed in Gallatin County crash

(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)

GALLATIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash in Gallatin County that killed two people.

It happened in the 2200 block of US 42 around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

The road was closed for nearly four hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
One killed in Bullitt County hit-and-run, driver still at-large
LMDC inmate taken to hospital following use of force incident
Charlestown families cling to hope in wake of apartment fire

Two people were killed, others were taken to the hospital by helicopter, their condition is unknown.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly