ACC TOURNAMENT: Watch all quarterfinal-round games on WAVE 3 News today

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The bracket is set for the ACC men's basketball tournament, and you can catch all the second-round and quarterfinal-round action on WAVE 3 News.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News App | Weather App

The Louisville Cardinals finished fourth in the ACC, qualifying for the final double-bye in the tournament. In first-round action Wednesday, Duke will play the winner of the Clemson-North Carolina State game. The winner of that first-round game will play UofL on Thursday at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Below is the television schedule for the eight games on WAVE 3 News on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday

+ 12 p.m. Quarterfinal G1 (1 North Carolina vs. Syracuse/Miami)

+ 2;30 p.m. Quarterfinal G2 (4 UofL vs. Second Round Game 2 winner)

+ 7 p.m. Quarterfinal G3 (2 Florida State vs. Second Round Game 3 winner)

+ 9:30 p.m. Quarterfinal G4 (3 Notre Dame vs. Second Round Game 4 winner)

The 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. start times are exact. The 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. start times are approximate.

>> NBC PRIME TIME PROGRAM CHANGES

Friday's semifinals will air on ESPN or ESPN2, starting at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. If the seeds play out, UNC would play UofL at 7 p.m. and Florida State-Notre Dame would follow.

Saturday's final also will be on ESPN or ESPN2 at 9 p.m.

MORE UofL COVERAGE

+ OLD SCHOOL COOL: UofL basketball photos from yesteryear

+ SURVEY RESULTS: Who is UofL's best player of all time?

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.