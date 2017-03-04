ACC TOURNAMENT: Watch all quarterfinal-round games on WAVE 3 News today

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The bracket is set for the ACC men's basketball tournament, and you can catch all the second-round and quarterfinal-round action on WAVE 3 News.
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
News App | Weather App
The Louisville Cardinals finished fourth in the ACC, qualifying for the final double-bye in the tournament. In first-round action Wednesday, Duke will play the winner of the Clemson-North Carolina State game. The winner of that first-round game will play UofL on Thursday at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Below is the television schedule for the eight games on WAVE 3 News on Wednesday and Thursday.
Thursday
+ 12 p.m. Quarterfinal G1 (1 North Carolina vs. Syracuse/Miami)
+ 2;30 p.m. Quarterfinal G2 (4 UofL vs. Second Round Game 2 winner)
+ 7 p.m. Quarterfinal G3 (2 Florida State vs. Second Round Game 3 winner)
+ 9:30 p.m. Quarterfinal G4 (3 Notre Dame vs. Second Round Game 4 winner)
The 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. start times are exact. The 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. start times are approximate.
>> NBC PRIME TIME PROGRAM CHANGES
Friday's semifinals will air on ESPN or ESPN2, starting at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. If the seeds play out, UNC would play UofL at 7 p.m. and Florida State-Notre Dame would follow.
Saturday's final also will be on ESPN or ESPN2 at 9 p.m.
MORE UofL COVERAGE
+ OLD SCHOOL COOL: UofL basketball photos from yesteryear
+ SURVEY RESULTS: Who is UofL's best player of all time?
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.