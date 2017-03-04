Bracket set for ACC Tournament

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The bracket is set for the ACC men's basketball tournament, and you can catch the action on WAVE 3 News.
The Louisville Cardinals finished fourth in the ACC, and received the double-bye in the tournament.
They await the winner of Duke v. (Clemson/NC State). That game will be Thursday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. and you can watch it on our air.
North Carolina is the top seed in the conference tournament.
