BREAKING: Authorities responding to fatal shooting at Louisville restaurant

Police are responding to a fatal shooting at the Chili's on Bardstown Road.More >>
Authorities are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Bullitt County.More >>
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash in Gallatin County that killed two people.More >>
An inmate from LMDC was taken to University Hospital Saturday after what LMDC described as a 'use of force incident'.More >>
More than a dozen people in Charlestown are homeless tonight. A fire started at the Parkside Trace Apartments on Friday around 5 p.m. The State Fire Marshal says a cigarette on the patio of a ground floor caused the fire.More >>
