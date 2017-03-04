BREAKING: Authorities responding to fatal shooting at Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

BREAKING: Authorities responding to fatal shooting at Louisville restaurant



LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -Police are responding to a fatal shooting at the Chili's on Bardstown Road.

The call came in around 10:57 p.m.

LMPD and West Beuchel police are on scene.

The report was of an adult male patient shot in the chest. There was also a second patient reported. No other information is available at this time. 

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and a police spokesperson should be speaking at the scene shortly. We will update when more information comes into the newsroom.

