Teen found dead in Chili's parking lot identified; shooting happened blocks away

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New details about a deadly shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood have been released by police.

Two people were found shot in a car in the parking lot of a Chili's restaurant at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Hikes Lane just after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Troyshawn Young, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. He died from multiple gunshot wounds to the body, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

A female, who has not been identified, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

Investigators initially thought the shooting happened at the restaurant, but they later determined it happened on Dell Brook Avenue, which is near Seneca High School. The victims were trying to drive to the hospital and stopped at Chili's for help, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

There is no word on any suspects or arrests at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD (5673).

