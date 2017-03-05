Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run that killed Bullitt Co. teen

Robert Pace, 19, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Bullitt County on Saturday. (Source: Facebook)

Bradley Cannon is charged in the death of Robert Pace. (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The driver suspected of hitting and killing a Bullitt County teenager on Saturday has been arrested.

Robert Pace, 19, was pronounced dead on Preston Highway just after 7 p.m.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Teen killed in Bullitt County hit-and-run

The driver took off and ditched the car nearby, according to Hillview police.

Bradley Cannon, 38, turned himself in to police on Sunday.

He's charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and wanton endangerment. He also has a warrant from Jefferson County for possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Teen found dead in Chili's parking lot; shooting happened blocks away

+ Two killed in Gallatin County crash

+ LMDC inmate taken to hospital following use of force incident

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.