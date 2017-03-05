Bellarmine wins GLVC Tournament

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Bellarmine men's basketball team won the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament Sunday afternoon with a 74-61 win over Lewis.
The Knights finish the season with a 28-3 record.
Rusty Troutman led all scorers with 23 points.
The selection show for the Division II Tournament takes place Sunday night, and Bellarmine will most likely host a regional.
