Bellarmine wins GLVC Tournament

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Bellarmine men's basketball team won the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament Sunday afternoon with a 74-61 win over Lewis.

The Knights finish the season with a 28-3 record.

Rusty Troutman led all scorers with 23 points.

The selection show for the Division II Tournament takes place Sunday night, and Bellarmine will most likely host a regional.

