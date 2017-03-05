Bellarmine wins men's GLVC Tournament

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Bellarmine men's basketball team won the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament Sunday afternoon with a 74-61 win over Lewis.

Adam Eberhard was named the tournament MVP. In the title game he had his second-straight double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

This marked the third GLVC title for the program, and its first since 2011.

The Knights finish the season with a 28-3 record.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Knights march on to GLVC title game

+ Louisville beats Irish on Senior Day, 71-64

+ UK defeats Texas A&M, 71-63

"We've practiced since October with the mentality in those types of situations that you defend to win," Bellarmine Coach Scott Davenport said. "What we stress is it's always in front of the other team's bench, so you don't have the luxury of your teammates and coaches yelling out. You have each other."

Rusty Troutman led all scorers with 23 points.

The selection show for the Division II Tournament takes place Sunday night, and Bellarmine will most likely host a regional. Bellarmine was ranked No. 1 in all three Midwest Region polls leading into the postseason.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.