Spencer Co. High School baseball player killed in crash

Joe Sheeley, a Spender Co. High School baseball player, was killed in a car crash Saturday. (Source: Allison Hughes)

SPENCER COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A 16-year-old baseball player at Spencer County High School was killed in a crash on Saturday.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Lakeview Drive, south of Taylorsville Lake.

Joseph Taylor Sheeley, of Mount Eden, was in a 1998 Toyota Camry that ran off the road, crashed into a mailbox and overturned, according to Kentucky State Police. Sheeley was thrown from the car during the crash.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run that killed Bullitt Co. teen

+ Teen found dead in Chili's parking lot identified; shooting happened blocks away

+ Two killed in Gallatin County crash

The principal at Spencer County High School confirmed that Sheeley was a student there and played on the baseball team.

“He’s just our big sweetheart," the school's secretary said. "Everyone loves Joe and our hearts are broken.”

Visitation for Joe Sheeley will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Greenwell Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville and 9-11 a.m. on Thursday at Spencer Christian Church. The funeral will start at 11 a.m. on Thursday, following visitation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.