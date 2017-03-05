Teen killed in Spencer County crash

SPENCER COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A 16-year-old Mount Eden boy died yesterday in a crash in Spencer County.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

It was on Lakeview Drive, south of Taylorsville Lake.

State police say Joseph Taylor Sheeley was ejected from his 1998 Toyota Camry after it left the left shoulder of the road.

It hit a mailbox and a concrete driveway before overturning.

