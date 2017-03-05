Teen killed in Spencer County crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Teen killed in Spencer County crash

(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)

SPENCER COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A 16-year-old Mount Eden boy died yesterday in a crash in Spencer County.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

It was on Lakeview Drive, south of Taylorsville Lake.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run that killed Bullitt Co. teen
Teen found dead in Chili's parking lot identified; shooting happened blocks away
Two killed in Gallatin County crash

State police say Joseph Taylor Sheeley was ejected from his 1998 Toyota Camry after it left the left shoulder of the road.

It hit a mailbox and a concrete driveway before overturning.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly