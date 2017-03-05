Person shows up at hospital with gunshot wound, authorities investigating

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Metro Police are investigating after a person with a gunshot wound showed up at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.

Offers were checking for a possible scene at a nearby park, but didn't find anything.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

