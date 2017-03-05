Mayor Fischer issues statement on education bills

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued a statement Sunday night about recent state education bills.

He also released a video of the statement on his Facebook page.

Mayor Fischer's full statement can be read below:

"There are two bills currently in Frankfort that have two things in common – they relate to education, and they are moving way too fast for the severe consequences they have on our children, our families and our city.



House Bill 151- the so-called Neighborhood School Bill - has significant unintended consequences. It restricts your choice on where your child could go to school, create schools of dense poverty, and raises the question of how we will pay for the hundreds of millions of dollars required for true neighborhood schools.

More than 40 percent of JCPS families choose a school that is not their reside school - under this bill, these choices would be severely restricted, forcing families to attend a school that may not be right for them or their children.

Improving JCPS is a complicated topic that is best addressed by Louisvillians. Let’s take the time to do this right!

HB520 – the Charter School Bill -would also have significant impact on our families.

I, like President Obama, believe good charter schools can provide our children with opportunities for quality learning.

As I communicated this past Friday, I urge the General Assembly to only implement those charter characteristics that have been proven to deliver successful results.

If this bill passes, our job is to make sure that we incorporate the best learnings from the 43 states that have Charter schools.

Research shows that there are strong charter school models that include mayors as authorizers.

My interest is in charter schools helping students who need the most support- offering mentoring, tutoring, extended hours -- all the characteristics we desire for all of our children.

But this bill in Frankfort has several problems that must be addressed, including authorizers receiving adequate funding to carry out their duties without negatively impacting existing schools.

This bill also allows teachers who are not certified and allows corporations to profit from our tax dollars and our children through for-profit schools

Every dollar should go into our kids learning, not corporate profit.

These are serious concerns that must be addressed, because we must get education right for all of our children in every zip code.

I urge Frankfort to slow down on both of these bills.

And I urge our families that are impacted by these bills to speak out to their legislators today about their concerns.

Call 1-800-372-7181 to voice your opinion to your state Senator."

WAVE 3 News will have ongoing coverage of these two pieces of legislation as the progress.

