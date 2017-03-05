Harrison County Sheriffs investigating fatal crash

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Officers responded to a call just before noon Sunday on a head-on collision.

That crash was at Highway 135 and Squire Boone Road.

According to authorities, a silver SUV traveling south on Highway 135 crossed the center line and hit a maroon SUV.

The driver of the maroon SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the maroon SUV and the driver of the silver SUV were both flown to University Hospital, their conditions are unknown at this time.

