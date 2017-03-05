Weekend sports recap: March 4-5

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was a big weekend of sports action in WAVE Country.

The University of Louisville men's basketball team defeated Notre Dame on Senior Day Saturday. The Cards finished the season 24-7. The win secured a double-bye in the ACC Tournament for the Cards in a game you can see right here on WAVE 3 News on Thursday afternoon. Louisville basketball's Donovan Mitchell was named first-team all conference on Sunday. Head Coach Rick Pitino was named as a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year award. The women's basketball team was defeated in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. The baseball team is now 11-0 after sweeping a series against Eastern Michigan this weekend.

Kentucky men's basketball traveled to College Station for a win in their regular season finale. The Cats finish the season 26-5, and clinch the regular season SEC Title. They move on to SEC tournament action, where they will face the winner of Georgia and Tennessee on Friday. The Kentucky women's basketball team was defeated by South Carolina in the semifinals of the conference tournament. Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari is set to be featured in a new ESPN documentary.

The Bellarmine men's basketball team won their conference tournament. It was the Knights third conference win, and first since 2011. They'll host a regional in the men's NCAA Division II Tournament.

Indiana went to Columbus and defeated Ohio State in a shootout, 96-92. The Hoosiers will face Iowa on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament. In high school action, the New Albany Bulldogs defeated rival Floyd Central to claim the boy's basketball sectional title. Romeo Langford had 16 points.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.