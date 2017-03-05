Catholics for Fairness Pilgrimage held Sunday

It was the sixth year the Fairness Campaign helped organize the event. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Members of the clergy gathered today with elected officials, students and others on Fourth Street.

They marched from Volunteers of American Mid-States to the cathedral of the Assumption, for the Catholics for Fairness Pilgrimage.

It calls on Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz to support a statewide Fairness Law protesting LGBT people in Kentucky from discrimination.

One openly gay Catholic had these questions for the church.

"The Pope recently made a statement that the church should ask for forgiveness of the treatment of gay people in the past," Ernesto Flores said. "And what I would like to find out is what would that forgiveness be like? What action should we take? And what should the resolve be like?"

It's the sixth year the Fairness Campaign has helped organize the pilgrimage.

