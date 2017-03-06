Carjacking suspect dead, 2 others hurt in crash during police pursuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three people, believed to be in their teens, were ejected from a vehicle that crashed early Monday morning during a police pursuit in the Wilder Park neighborhood. One of them died; the other two were taken to a hospital, one with serious injuries.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2017 Roundup

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad said a carjacking had been reported about 3:30 a.m.near Second and Oak Streets. Officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the carjacked vehicle on Broadway and tried to pull it over. The driver sped off, and police pursued the suspect vehicle, which follows protocol since a violent felony was believed to have been involved, Conrad said.

The suspect vehicle crashed into a pole at S. 3rd Street at Oakdale Avenue.

One of the males was dead at the scene, Conrad said. The other two were taken to a hospital.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Teen killed in Spencer Co. crash

+ Deadly crash in Harrison Co.

+ Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run of teen



The two police officers involved in the incident initially were placed on administrative leave during the LMPD Public Integrity Unit investigates. Later in the morning, police announced that the officers would not be placed on leave and will return to their normal patrol duties immediately since their actions were within the LMPD's standard operating procedures.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.