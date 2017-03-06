Alternative fact: Runners learn Anthem 5K course was actually 4.7K

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This definitely was not a personal best for the Louisville Triple Crown of Running.

Many runners who impressed themselves with their time upon completing Saturday's Anthem 5K were sorely disappointed to learn it wasn't a 5K, after all.

"During the race we were alerted to an issue with the course being short," Anthem 5K organizers said in a message posted at 5:10 p.m. ET Saturday on the Triple Crown of Running's Facebook page. "We realized that the issue was in the middle of the course and had to do with the turn onto 6th Street. When LMPD put out the barricades, an old version of the course map was mistakenly used and that map showed the course following 6th Street. After the race, the missing portion of the course was measured and it showed that 944 feet had been missed. That brought the total of the course to 2.93 (miles, rather than 3.11)."

That means the Anthem 5K was really the Anthem 4.7K. The missing section is roughly equal to the length of three football fields

Organizers said race results were edited to reflect the runners' distance and pace. They also issued an apology.

Commenters didn't hold back below the Facebook post.

Others were understanding.

Still others made light of the error.

