Proposed 'neighborhood schools' bill would affect only elementary students

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – An alternate version of the controversial ‘neighborhood schools’ bill would affect only elementary school students.

House Bill 151 would allow students to attend to the school closest to their home. It would affect more than half of all Jefferson County Public Schools students. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Bratcher, a Republican from Jefferson County, passed the Kentucky House of Representatives 59-37.

Sen. Dan Seum, a Bullitt County Republican, is carrying the bill in the Senate. He drafted a committee substitute, or alternate version of the bill, to present in the Senate.



The changes include only allowing elementary school students to attend the school closest to their home, not high school or middle school students.



“Yes, we have failing high schools, but they have to deal with what the grade schools and the middle schools send them,” Seum said. “The problem is at the grade school level.”

The bill also would affect only districts with at least 70,000 students, and siblings would be allowed to attend the same school if they’re both in elementary school.



The alternate version would need to be adopted by a Senate committee. It would then be voted on in the Senate, and the House would have to approve the changes.

A rally against the bill is planned for 2 p.m. Monday in Frankfort.



