Notorious pedophile priest dies in prison

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Louisville priest who admitted sexually abusing more than two dozens children he met through his work died Saturday in prison.

A spokeswoman for the Kentucky Department of Corrections said Louis Miller had battled a lengthy illness. He was 86 and was serving his time at the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange.

In 2003, Miller pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Circuit Court to 44 counts of indecent and immoral practices and six counts of sexual abuse involving 21 victims. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Six months later, he requested shock probation. He was denied. Miller also was sentenced to another 10 years in prison in Oldham County for similar crimes involving eight other victims.

Miller retired from public ministry in 2002 when the accusation of of abuse became public.

He was accused of abuse in more than 80 lawsuits filed against the Archdiocese of Louisville, which employed Miller for more than 30 years.

