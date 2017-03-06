Neighbors where carjacking pursuit ended say situation is troubling

The three boys, believed to be their teens, crashed the stolen white car into a utility pole after officers began pursuing them. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is dead, another seriously injured, and a third is hurt and likely to soon see the inside of a jail cell after a carjacking ended in a crash early Monday morning.

It began near Second and Oak streets, where the car was stolen, and all ended at Third Street and Southern Parkway after the suspects crashed their car during a police chase.

For neighbors who saw the aftermath, none of it makes sense.

"We heard the sirens and saw the fire engines," Bob Gordon, who lives a couple of homes down from the crash, said.

For Gordon, the sights and sounds will be hard to forget. "It's sad," Gordon said, "just knowing that three young kids lives are all affected."

The three boys, believed to be their teens, crashed the stolen white car into a utility pole after officers began pursuing them.

"We had an incident, that involved a police pursuit of a carjacking suspect,"Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad said.

After the carjacking at 3:30 am, First Division officers spotted the stolen car on Broadway. The officers attempted to make a traffic stop when the driver took off, according to Chief Conrad.

"The officers pursued, which is allowed under our pursuit policy," Conrad said. Conrad changed LMPD policy in 2012, after discovering that over the course of a few years, more than 50 percent of police pursuits involved crashes. In the 142 pursuits that ended in collisions, seven people died and 76 were injured. Many of those pursuits did not involve violent felonies.

Mother and daycare worker Stephanie Melson died when a drug suspect fleeing police slammed his truck into her. Her Uncle told WAVE 3 News then that something had to change.

Conrad agreed but, a carjacking falls under LMPD policy and the officers will return to regular duty.

As a new utility pole went up where three young men were ejected, Gordon wished the young men hadn't made a poor decision and also that the police hadn't chased them.

"Even if they never caught the three young guys," he said, "it would be worth saving one life."

The Traffic Unit is investigating and being assisted by the Public Integrity Unit. Police said the carjacking victim was not hurt.

Names of the suspects have not been released at news time.

