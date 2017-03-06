DVR ALERT: NBC program changes due to ACC Tournament - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

DVR ALERT: NBC program changes due to ACC Tournament

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Due to the airing of ACC Tournament games on WAVE 3 News, some NBC programming will be rescheduled this week.

NBC programs preempted by the games at their usual times will air as follows:

Saturday, March 11

  • 3 a.m.: Chicago PD (from March 8)
  • 11:30 a.m.: Superstore (from March 9)
  • 12 p.m.: Powerless (from March 9)

Sunday, March 12

  • 3 a.m.: Chicago Med (from March 9)
  • 4 a.m.: The Blacklist: Redemption (from March 9)

