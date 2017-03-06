DVR ALERT: NBC program changes due to ACC Tournament

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Due to the airing of ACC Tournament games on WAVE 3 News, some NBC programming will be rescheduled this week.
NBC programs preempted by the games at their usual times will air as follows:
Saturday, March 11
Sunday, March 12
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.