DVR ALERT: NBC's Thursday night lineup rescheduled due to ACC Tournament

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Due to the airing of ACC Tournament games on WAVE 3 News, some NBC programming will be rescheduled this week.

Four games will play on WAVE 3 News on Wednesday and four more will play on Thursday, including UofL's opening game in the tournament.

>> SCHEDULE: ACC Tournament games on WAVE 3 News

NBC programs preempted by the games at their usual times will air as follows:

Wednesday, March 8

11 a.m.: Days of Our Lives

Thursday, March 9

11 a.m.: Days of Our Lives

Friday, March 10

3 a.m.: Law & Order: SVU (from March 8)

Saturday, March 11

3 a.m.: Chicago PD (from March 8)

11:30 a.m.: Superstore (from March 9)

12 p.m.: Powerless (from March 9)

Sunday, March 12

3 a.m.: Chicago Med (from March 9)

4 a.m.: The Blacklist: Redemption (from March 9)

In addition, WAVE 3 News at 11 p.m. will air immediately following tournament play on Wednesday and Thursday nights. NBC's late-night schedule of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Last Call with Carson Daly will air after the special late editions of WAVE 3 News at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

