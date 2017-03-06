PROGRAM ALERT: NBC shows rescheduled for ACC Tournament games on - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

PROGRAM ALERT: NBC shows rescheduled for ACC Tournament games on WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Due to the airing of ACC Tournament games on WAVE 3 News, some prime time NBC programming will be rescheduled this week.

Four games will play on WAVE 3 News on Wednesday and four more will play on Thursday, including UofL's opening game in the tournament.

>> Schedule: ACC Tournament on WAVE 3 News

NBC programs that are preempted by the games will reair as follows:

Friday, March 10
3:00-4:00 a.m.   Law & Order: SVU   (from 3/8)
 
Saturday, March 11
3:00-4:00 a.m.   Chicago PD   (from 3/8)
 
Sunday, March 11
11:30a-12:00 p.m.   Superstore   (from 3/9)
12:00-12:30 p.m.   Powerless   (from 3/9)
 
Monday, March 12
3:00-4:00 a.m.   Chicago Med   (from 3/9)
4:00-5:00 a.m.   The Blacklist: Redemption   (from 3/9)

