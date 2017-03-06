PROGRAM ALERT: NBC shows rescheduled for ACC Tournament games on WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Due to the airing of ACC Tournament games on WAVE 3 News, some prime time NBC programming will be rescheduled this week.
Four games will play on WAVE 3 News on Wednesday and four more will play on Thursday, including UofL's opening game in the tournament.
>> Schedule: ACC Tournament on WAVE 3 News
NBC programs that are preempted by the games will reair as follows:
Friday, March 10
3:00-4:00 a.m. Law & Order: SVU (from 3/8)
Saturday, March 11
3:00-4:00 a.m. Chicago PD (from 3/8)
Sunday, March 11
11:30a-12:00 p.m. Superstore (from 3/9)
12:00-12:30 p.m. Powerless (from 3/9)
Monday, March 12
3:00-4:00 a.m. Chicago Med (from 3/9)
4:00-5:00 a.m. The Blacklist: Redemption (from 3/9)
