Vote for Newport Aquarium as USA Today's Top 10 Best Aquariums

NEWPORT, KY (WAVE) - Newport Aquarium is in the running for USA Today's Top 10 Best Aquariums in the country.

They've been nominated into the Top 20 by a panel of experts in zoos and family travel.

Each person can vote once per day until noon on Monday, March 27.

The winners will be announced on Friday, March 31.

