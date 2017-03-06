Missing Indianapolis woman's death ruled as accidental

Three people, believed to be in their teens, were ejected from a vehicle that crashed early Monday morning during a police pursuit.More >>
Jacquelyn Watts' body was found Saturday morning after she was reported missing by family members on Friday.More >>
House Bill 151 would allow students to attend to the school closest to their home. It would affect more than half of all Jefferson County Public Schools students.More >>
The bracket is set for the ACC men's basketball tournament, and you can catch the action on WAVE 3 News.More >>
Due to the airing of ACC Tournament games on WAVE 3 News, some prime time NBC programming will be rescheduled this week.More >>
