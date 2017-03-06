Missing Indianapolis woman's death ruled as accidental

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - The Bartholomew County Coroner's Office has ruled Jacquelyn Watts' death as an accidental drowning after Columbus Police say she tried to save a visually impaired dog.

The body of Jacquelyn Watts, 33, was found Saturday morning on a sandbar in the Flatrock River after she was reported missing by family members on Friday.

Investigators said they believe that Watts' was trying to rescue a dog that had been reported missing when she entered the river and drowned.

>> RELATED STORY: UPDATE: Columbus Police don't suspect foul play in case of missing IN woman found dead Saturday

The dog was found dead on Sunday morning, south of where Watts’ was found.

Watts' car was found Friday with the engine running and the blinkers activated on Riverside Drive.

Toxicology results are still pending according to Bartholomew County Coroner's Office.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.