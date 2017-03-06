Bus monitor accused of putting hands around special needs studen - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bus monitor accused of putting hands around special needs student's neck

Ramona Pait (Source: WAVE 3 News) Ramona Pait (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Jefferson County Public School employee charged with child abuse made her first court appearance on Monday.

Ramona Pait is accused of putting her hands around the neck of a 9-year-old special needs student. Pait was reportedly the monitor on the victim's school bus.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
KY House passes charter school bill, heads to Senate
Former Simpsonville officer sentenced to 12 years in prison 
Neighborhood schools could encourage parent, teacher relationships

The incident was caught on the bus surveillance system.

Pait was ordered to sign a no contact order and is prohibited from contacting the victim, any minors or JCPS.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly