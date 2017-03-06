Mother describes son's alleged abuse by JCPS school bus monitor

Allyson Purcell described what happened to her son when he was allegedly abused by a JCPS bus monitor. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The mother of the 9-year-old boy who was allegedly abused by his bus monitor in February described the incident that led to the monitor's arrest.

Allyson Purcell attended an arraignment hearing for Ramona Pait on Monday. After the hearing, Purcell spoke to reporters about what her son said said happened to him on February 7.

Purcell said her son, a Wilder Elementary student who has special needs, got off the bus frightened and hid when Pait followed him into the house.

The mother described a confrontation between herself and the bus driver about the boy's behavior on the bus. She said it wasn't until after Pait left that her son told her he had been physically attacked.

"The harness was really tight around his waist and he could not breathe," Purcell said. "So he continued to call out for the bus monitor and the bus driver when the next thing he knew, he was being choked and shook."

Purcell contacted school officials who reviewed video from the bus, then reported the incident to law enforcement.

"I got a call from the school saying what they saw on the tape was beyond what they believed they were going to see."

Pait was charged with 4th degree assault/child abuse, which is a misdemeanor and carries a 12 month sentence. She was ordered to sign a no contact order and is prohibited from contacting the victim, any minors or JCPS. On Friday, a JCPS spokesperson said Pait had resigned.

The 9-year-old has an autistic trait and ADHD, according to Purcell. She and his teachers have been trying to rebuild his trust since the alleged incident happened, she said.

"I'm trying to maintain my composure and be strong for him because he cries when he gets off the bus every day," Purcell said. "He asks me questions that I really can't answer for my son because I don't know what was going through her mind that day."

