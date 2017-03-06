Mother describes son's alleged abuse by JCPS school bus monitor

Robin Sweasy said chaos ensued in her peaceful Keegan Way apartment complex in the dark hours of Tuesday morning.More >>
Robin Sweasy said chaos ensued in her peaceful Keegan Way apartment complex in the dark hours of Tuesday morning.More >>
Allyson Purcell described what happened to her son when he was allegedly abused by a JCPS bus monitor.More >>
Allyson Purcell described what happened to her son when he was allegedly abused by a JCPS bus monitor.More >>
After a historic first week, both Republicans and Democrats said they doubted the rest of this session could move as quickly. It hasn't kept up the same speed but it has been close.More >>
After a historic first week, both Republicans and Democrats said they doubted the rest of this session could move as quickly. It hasn't kept up the same speed but it has been close.More >>
AMPED is hosting a Career Ready Workshop on March 18 for ages 16-21.More >>
AMPED is hosting a Career Ready Workshop on March 18 for ages 16-21.More >>
What is usually a place known for tradition in downtown Louisville is now known for turmoil.More >>
What is usually a place known for tradition in downtown Louisville is now known for turmoil.More >>