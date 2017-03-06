South Points Scenic Area Map unveiled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There's a new way for tourists to find what Louisville has to offer south of downtown.

On Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer and Metro Council President David Yates unveiled the 2017 South Points Scenic Area Map.

The map features famed attractions such as Churchill Downs and includes restaurants, libraries, parks, businesses, and museums. The map details the history of the area, including information about Wet Woods, West Point and Ford Duffield, Mann's Lick, Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing and The Little Loomhouse.

"The South Points Scenic Map and calendar are obviously a great resource. We've had them for several years for visitors of the city and visitors alike. They highlight all types of things here in the city, and community, I talked about attractions, restaurants, businesses, and highlight the natural beauty, which I think is great, in the south point scenic area." Fischer said.

More signage is slated to be installed for to draw attention to attractions such as the Stizel-Weller Distillery, the Little Loom House, Sun Valley and Bobby Nichols golf courses and the Go Ape! Treetop Adventure course at Jefferson Memorial Forest.

The South Points Scenic area attracts 1.4 million visitors each year.

