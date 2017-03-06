Bullitt Co. family deals with loss of teen after hit-and-run

Robert Pace's family showed up to court on Monday to face the man accused of hitting and killing the Bullitt Co. teen. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

BULLITT COUNTY (WAVE) - The man accused of killing Melissa Kaufan's son in a hit-and-run crash appeared in court on Monday.

Bradley Cannon faces several charges in the death of Robert Pace, 19, including murder.



Kaufman was in court holding a picture of her son, hoping Cannon would see the young life he took from her.



“Ya know, it’s the hardest thing ever for anyone to have to go through," Kaufman said. "I will fight tooth and nail ya know, for Robert."

The grieving mother watched the video arraignment, but Cannon could not see her and her photo.

RELATED ARTICLES

+ Teen killed in Bullitt County hit-and-run

+ Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed Bullitt Co. teen



Cannon hit Pace with a Ford Escape on Preston Highway on Saturday night, according to Hillview police, then left the area and ditched the car.



While investigating, police followed a trail of car fluids from the location of the crash to a home nearby. They found an SUV without a license plate and extensive damage to the front. Officers ran the vehicle identification number and learned the SUV was registered to Cannon.



Cannon turned himself in on Sunday, but Pace’s family said that does not make the loss easier.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Neighbors where carjacking pursuit ended say situation is troubling

+ Families upset about St. Stephens Cemetery conditions

+ Spencer Co. High School baseball player killed in crash



“Anything can happen in an instant," Pace's grandmother Cynthia Harrod said. "And it’s been really hard for all of us."



Pace recently graduated from high school; his family said he loved sports.



“It was just normal for him to walk here there and everywhere," Kaufman said. "He loved to walk, it’s what he did."

>> VIDEO: Watch Andreina Centlivre's report



Kaufman does not know what to expect for future court dates, but she wants justice for her son.

“I plan on being at every single court proceeding. Yes, March 15th, 10 a.m., I’m here."



Cannon is being held on a $1 million bond. The next court date on March 15th is the day before Pace would have turned 20.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.