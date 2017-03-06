2017 Pegasus Pins now on sale

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Pegasus Pins for this year's Kentucky Derby Festival events are now available.

The 45th edition of the pins can be purchased at grocery stores, gas stations, banks and other retailers around WAVE Country. They are also available online.

The pins cost $6 each at those locations. They will be sold for $7 at KDF events.

>> WAVE 3 News Digital Derby Guide

Pegasus Pins offer the chance to win various prizes throughout the Kentucky Derby Festival season, including VIP tickets to the Kentucky Oaks and Derby.

This year’s pin design is a throwback to the original Pegasus Pin designed in 1973. The plastic pin features a cutout design with a warm red colored Pegasus in the center, surrounded by gray, white and teal colors.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.