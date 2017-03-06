Families upset over condition of loved one's graves

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The condition of graves at a Louisville cemetery has people wanting answers. Some have located graves untouched, while others were devastated at what they found.



Chipping away the mud and rock, Melissa Coomer found exactly what she was dreading at St. Stephens Cemetery on Monday.



“My grandfather is right here, buried under dirt,” Coomer said. “Very upsetting because you think they're resting in peace, and they're not.”



Coomer is working to bring honor back to her grandfather's grave. Other families knocking on doors and windows of the cemetery office searching for the groundskeeper who they said is responsible.



“But of course I've knocked on the door and no one answered. She never does,” Tina Luttrell said.

One by one, family members were in awe as they arrived to the cemetery.



One headstone dating back to 1904 was sitting behind the dumpster. Other families were unable to locate their family's headstones.



Like many others, Jason Nelson said this has been an ongoing problem. In 2011, he found his father's headstone sitting 25 yards away from his grave.



“I didn't really get to know my dad a whole lot, but he's always been my hero. He made it through Vietnam,” Nelson said.



It was replaced months later, costing Nelson's family money and heartache.



His devastation reminded Alton Lohden of the day he and his family buried his mother. Water flooded the hole dug for his mother's casket.



“It was me, my son, my nephew, I can't remember who all it was. We had to reach down there with 5 gallon buckets to get all the water out of it,” Lohden said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is keeping officers on site at all times while family members wait to confront the groundskeeper.



“Everyone out here is suffering the same thing. Their loved one is laid at rest. We shouldn't be fighting to keep it calm and peaceful,” Luttrell said.



WAVE 3 News reached out to the groundskeeper several times, but had not heard back as of Monday evening.



One family member said he has been in contact with the board of the cemetery who plans to meet for an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

