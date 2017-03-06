Neighborhood schools could encourage parent, teacher relationships

Some parents say neighborhood schools would make it easier on parents to get involved in their child's education.(Source: KET)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - As House Bill 151 makes its way through the legislative process, the debate over neighborhood schools continues. Some parents said a school closer to home would make their parents/teacher relationships easier.

Tina Leonard lives off Market Street, right near Shawnee High School but her son Kendrick Wilburn, wakes up at 5:45 a.m., to get ready for school at Valley Prep Academy, a bus ride almost 40 minutes away.

14-year-old Wilburn loves his school but the distances makes it tough on his mom, who is an involved parent and wants a direct relationship with her son's teachers.

"It's going to take me, you know if I get on the TARC, that's a two-hour ride, how am I going to get to him? Especially in an emergency or where I have to get there, it makes it really hard," said Leonard.

Leonard said neighborhood schools would make it easier on parents to get involved in their child's education.

"It still leaves the parent and the teacher in control," said Leonard. "You know working together to make sure you're successful."

Those who oppose House Bill 151-say it could weaken diversity, or keep the highest risk kids in the lowest-performing schools.

"It would reduce access to our highest performing schools and schools with special programs for students who happen just to live farther away from those schools," Dr. Donna Hargens said at an HB151 press conference in Frankfort on Monday.

For Wilburn, Shawnee High School is right across the street, and Central is right around the corner. Leonard said these schools are up to the standard to educate her child.

"You know we just got to utilize them and if they're not, we just got to make sure we're making them better," Leonard said. "The schools that are in the neighborhood I feel like they could give just as much as opposed to busing them out."

