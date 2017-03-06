Former Simpsonville officer sentenced to 12 years in prison - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Former Simpsonville officer sentenced to 12 years in prison

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Terry Putnam (Source: Oldham County Jail) Terry Putnam (Source: Oldham County Jail)

SIMPSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  A former Simpsonville Police Officer faces over a decade in prison after he was accused of stealing from the department. 

Terry Putnam a combined 12-year sentence for theft of weapons and controlled substances, criminal mischief, tampering with evidence, and official misconduct. 

Putnam originally denied the charges but later plead guilty. 

Putnam was also ordered to pay restitution. 

