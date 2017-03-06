Man wanted for attempted murder at large, considered armed and dangerous

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an Oldham County man who is wanted for attempted murder.



Marvin Abrego, 35, of La Grange, is considered armed and dangerous.

Abrego is described as being 5’4’’ tall and weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said he could be driving a red 1998 Dodge Dakota Pickup truck with license number 790-VVM.

>> MUGSHOTS: March 2017 Roundup

Abrego and Jose Isreal-Prado Garcia, of Sulphur, are accused of shooting at a man on the L'Espirit Parkway in Henry County on Feb. 26.



Police said the suspects pretended to have car trouble, called the victim, Jose Cruz, 49, of LaGrange, to help them and then shot him.

Garcia was taken into custody and charged attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Anyone with information on Abrego’s location is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 5 at 502-532-6362 or 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.