WKU investigating fight between football players and fraternity

Several Western Kentucky football players are under investigation for their alleged involvement in a fight at a fraternity house. (Source: Steven Richard, WAVE 3 News)

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - Western Kentucky University is investigating a fight between members of the football team and the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

According to Bowling Green police reports, several members of the football team went to the fraternity house on Saturday night looking to retaliate for a fight that happened the night before.

The group allegedly attacked a Pike alumnus tackling him through a fence, then punching and kicking him.

The victim said the suspects were wearing masks and appeared to have guns according to police.

Police also found a Snapchat photo with the caption "Pikes will see me soon" and a text saying "Let Pike know they got something coming."

No arrests have been made and police aren't releasing the suspects' names.

