Man serving time for shooting Shively officer granted shock probation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting a Shively police officer last year will soon be out of prison.

Kenneth Probus is serving time for several charges in the shooting of Detective Wes Singleton in January, 2016.

Police were serving a search warrant at a home on Eden Lane when Singleton was shot three times. One of the bullets hit his badge, the other two struck his legs.

Probus was originally charged with attempted murder and drug charges. He later entered an Alford plea on charges of assault on a police officer and wanton endangerment. An Alford plea means he admitted there was enough evidence to convict him but still maintained his innocence.

In January, Judge Judith McDonald Burkman sentenced Probus to serve seven years in prison.

Probus was granted shock probation on Monday, according to his attorney Leland Hulbert. He will remain in custody until March 31 and them be released to home incarceration for 90 days.

Detective Singleton filed a civil lawsuit against Probus in January seeking damages for lost wages, medical expenses and pain and suffering.

