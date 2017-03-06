2017 Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame inductees announced

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Kosair Charities and the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame have announced 2017's Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.

Eight athletes and sports figures who were born in, or played their respective sport, in the state of Kentucky will be honored. Each inductee will be recognized with a bronze plaque.

This year's inductees include Mike Battaglia, who's been a mainstay in thoroughbred racing since be began calling races in 1972, Howard Beth, one of two high school girls' basketball coaches to surpass the 700-win mark and who was the all-time winningest girls' coach in state history when he retired in 2010, and Rodger Bird, a former Wildcat football player who went on to be drafted by the Oakland Raiders and who was named AFL Defensive Rookie of the year in 1966.

Longtime WKYT sports anchor, Rob Bromley, will also be honored along with former Western Kentucky University star runner and Swags Sports Shoes owner Swag Hartel.

Kenny Klein, longtime Senior Associate Athletic Director and Sports Information Director at the University of Louisville, will be inducted. Klein has worked in media operations for the NCAA at the men’s Final Four since 1985 and has also worked for the PGA of America at PGA Championship and Ryder Cup events.

Rounding out the list of inductees are Dennis Lampley, legendary high school football coach, and Marion Miley, a pioneer in women's sports and the best female golfer in America from 1936-41.

Past inductees into the Hall of Fame include Muhammad Ali, Pee Wee Reese, Adolph Rupp, Paul Hornung, Pat Day, Denny Crum, Joe B. Hall, Secretariat, Mary T. Meagher, Johnny Unitas and others.

The KAHF induction will be held on June 1st at 6:00 pm at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Louisville. Tickets are $100 per person or $800 for a table of eight. For information more information visit kosair.org.

Tickets go on sale in April.

