Spike the tortoise is strolling to better health

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A beloved tortoise, that almost died after being struck by a car, is walking his way back to good health.

Spike, who lives at Wayside Christian Mission, is back to the neighborhood walks that made him famous.

Spike almost died after being hit by a car in the parking lot of the homeless shelter in June.

He was rushed to Shively Animal Clinic in critical condition with a broken shell and other injuries.

MORE SPIKE COVERAGE

+ Spike the tortoise suffering from nerve damage in right leg following June accident

+ Spike the tortoise in critical condition after being hit by a car

+ Tortoise hit by vehicle in downtown Louisville

+ Turtle walks turn heads

+ SLIDESHOW: Spike takes a stroll

His shell is healing and his caregivers said Spike is back on the move.

"Couple of weeks ago we walked for three, three and a half hours and Spike never missed a step," William Duncan, Spike's caregiver, said. "His leg got a little stiff on him but its probably because we haven't walked all winter."

Duncan said Spike's shell is holding up well and the tortoise has a healthy appetite.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.