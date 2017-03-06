Trump's revised executive order still concerning immigrant community

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – President Donald Trump signed a revised executive order on immigration Monday, which includes some minor changes.



The biggest noticeable changes include the fact that the order now does not impact those from Iraq. Previously there was a lot of confusion regarding the temporary ban but one local activist said even after these changes, uncertainty is the underlying sentiment in the immigrant community here in Louisville.



Ryan Eller, the executive director of Define American, works closely with the immigrant community in Louisville and around the nation.



“Families whether they are recent arrivals or came here decades ago, are fleeing situations that are quite violent,” Eller said.



His non-profit documents the stories that immigrants bring. Their stories, now with the pressure of multiple executive orders, all share a similar underlying tone.

“There’s definitely a lot of fear and for many immigrants that’s not necessarily a new thing,” Eller said.



Fear of attacks and terrorism is also what’s behind the executive order.



“The American people can have high confidence, we are identifying ways to improve our vetting process and keep terrorists from entering the country,” U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a news conference on Monday.



Eller said that’s where the executive order is wrong.



“Particularly new arrivals and first generation immigrants are less likely to commit a crime or an act of terrorism than native born Americans,” Eller said.



Yet the president’s team is standing by their statement.



“Majority of those convicted in our courts for terrorism related offenses since 9-11 came here from abroad,” U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said.

Eller said this is an issue that needs to be waited out, but he said the longer the suspensions last, the bigger hit the economy may take in the future.



“Our international businesses that exist here in Louisville like UPS and Humana, they do a lot of international business, they certainly fly out experts from time-to-time,” Eller said.



The executive order this time around will take place after 10 days to avoid any confusion on the administrative level. Green card holders and valid visa holders who were approved prior to Jan. 27 are in the clear.



