EXCLUSIVE: Inside LMDC's detox program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After several reports of drugs inside Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and a number of overdoses, WAVE 3 News took a firsthand look at how some are pulling through thanks to the Enough is Enough program.

The program started in 2012 and is now getting national attention from cities across the country looking to replicate it.

WAVE 3 News reporter Natalia Martinez went inside the jail to talk to those in the program directly.

That's where she met three women with one common goal.

"We didn't grow up to say, hell I want to be a drug addict," Angie Thompson said.

Thompson has a nursing degree and was coming off of detox.

The women in the program spend 90 days in one dorm.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Inmates at LMDC overdose on spice, MetroSafe says

+ City to audit LMDC over inmate release activity

+ LMDC to conduct internal audit for inmates wanted by ICE

"This is the only dormitory that allows free expression," the program's director, Ken Wright, said.

The women said Wright believes in them when they don't believe in themselves.

"The disease of addiction will tell them that they're no good, but we don't want to believe that lie because it's a lie," Wright said. "They're more than enough and they can recover. And that's what this program is all about."

Healing a soul isn't easy.

"I just have a lot of regret," Chelsea said.

Chelsea is a three time convicted felon, robbing to get high.

"When my mom was dying of cancer, I stole her credit cards and stuff while she was on her death bed and I couldn't forgive myself for the longest so I kept using, and using and using," Chelsea said.

She said this program may be the road back to her kids.

"They are teaching me how to love myself and they're loving me back to life," Chelsea said.

"You sell your soul to the devil so many times and you just think there's no coming back," Thompson said.

Thompson was still detoxing, but decided to join the program and now has hope.

"They are very, very wonderful human beings," she said.

The women admit drugs are easy to find in the jail.

"All you gotta do is have a damn honey bun," Chelsea said.

But you won't find any in their dorm.

"We hold each other together in here," Morgan Trotter, 23, said.

Morgan's time behind bars is still unknown after she was arrested for a fourth DUI.

WATCH: Natalia Martinez’s report

"It's difficult for me because of the crimes I've committed," she said.

"I'm not saying that they shouldn't be held to task, I'm not saying some accountability shouldn't happen, but we need to see it really for what it is and it's a disease of addiction and if they're treated, they're not going to commit crimes," Wright said. "That's what we believe."

The program is also available for men.

The jail also gives those in the program a $1,000 shot of vivitrol - an opioid blocker - before they leave the jail. Insurance picks up the tab for the other required shots. Through the program, the participants are connected to resources to help them stay sober.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.