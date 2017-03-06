Fern Valley Hotel officially closed

The hotel was ordered to shut down in August. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville hotel that failed health inspections and was the scene of a deadly shooting is now out of business.

The health department ordered the Fern Valley Hotel and Conference Center to shut down in August citing violations like stained bedding, dirty rooms, and torn furniture.

A follow-up inspection required a score of 86 percent or higher. The hotel scored a 66.

The hotel was allowed to stay open during the appeals process but now the doors are closed for good.

