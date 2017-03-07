Shooting reported at Meijer gas station

The shooting was reported in the 4100 block of Towne Center Drive, at the Meijer gas station, around 11:50 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in the city's east end.

The shooting was reported in the 4100 block of Towne Center Drive, at the Meijer gas station, around 11:50 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The condition of the victim has not been released.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

