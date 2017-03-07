UPDATE: Victim drove from shooting scene to Meijer gas station in Springhurst

The shooting was reported around midnight at the Meijer on Fischer Park Drive. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds drove himself a short distance from the scene of the shooting to an east Louisville gas station where he asked for help early Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro police.

The shooting was reported about midnight Tuesday.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the victim was shot in the 11000 block of Indiana Legends Drive and drove himself to the Meijer gas station in the 10700 block of Fischer Park Drive in Springhurst.

He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Mitchell said.

No suspect information has been made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

