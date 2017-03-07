March 6, 2017

Kentucky Living
Kentucky to the World
Kentucky to the World's mission is to enhance our state's image at home and beyond by showcasing the talent, ingenuity, and excellence of outstanding men and women who claim strong Kentucky ties.
The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
Republic Bank Foundation Speaker Series
Monday, March 13
$25
5:30pm Reception, 6:30pm Program
Perry Bacon Jr., Louisville native and national political journalist at ESPN's FiveThirtyEight
For tickets call (502) 584-7777
KentuckyCenter.org
Kentucky to the World on KET
The Booth Sisters
Tuesday, 7am, 6pm, Wednesday, 5am and Friday, 9pm
Sisters discuss growing up in Kentucky with their famous father, Wayne Perkey
KET.org
