March 6, 2017

Kentucky Living

Kentucky Living and KentuckyLiving.com celebrates everything Kentucky from tourism, recipes, gardening, people and events around the Commonwealth.

Kentucky to the World

Kentucky to the World's mission is to enhance our state's image at home and beyond by showcasing the talent, ingenuity, and excellence of outstanding men and women who claim strong Kentucky ties.

Kentucky to the World

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Republic Bank Foundation Speaker Series

Monday, March 13

$25

5:30pm Reception, 6:30pm Program

Perry Bacon Jr., Louisville native and national political journalist at ESPN's FiveThirtyEight

For tickets call (502) 584-7777

KentuckyCenter.org

Kentucky to the World on KET

The Booth Sisters

Tuesday, 7am, 6pm, Wednesday, 5am and Friday, 9pm

Sisters discuss growing up in Kentucky with their famous father, Wayne Perkey

KET.org

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.