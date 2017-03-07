Downed wires shut down Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Taylorsville Road is closed in both directions in Jeffersontown because of power lines across the roadway.

A MetroSafe supervisor said Taylorsville Road is shut down from Ruckriegal Parkway to Candlewood Way.

The incident was reported at 6:14 a.m.

Reports of limbs and small trees down in the area of Mitchell Hill Road near Jefferson Memorial Forest are also being investigated.

A wind advisory is in effect for most of WAVE Country until 1 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible along with heavy rain during the morning commute.

A handful of power outages of have been reported. Click here to stay up-to-date with the LG&E outage map.

