Taylorsville Road reopens in J'town after downed wires shut it down

Heavy rain and high winds were reported during the Tuesday morning commute. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Taylorsville Road was closed in both directions for a time in Jeffersontown Tuesday morning because of power lines across the roadway. It has since reopened.

A MetroSafe supervisor said Taylorsville Road was shut down between Ruckriegal Parkway and Candlewood Way.

The incident was reported at 6:14 a.m.

A wind advisory in effect for most of WAVE Country was canceled earlier than expected Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 45 mph were reported along with heavy rain during the morning commute.

A handful of power outages were reported. Click here to stay up-to-date with the LG&E outage map.

