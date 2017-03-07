Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Bon Air neighborhood

The incident was reported at 6:37 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday morning in the Bon Air neighborhood.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the incident was reported at 6:37 a.m. at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Hikes Lane.

The driver stopped.

This story will be updated.

