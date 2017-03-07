TONIGHT AT 6: Scottish Rite visitors claim they were secretly recorded in women's restroom

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 64 West approaching the Cochran Hill Tunnel due to a crash.More >>
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 64 West approaching the Cochran Hill Tunnel due to a crash.More >>
Due to the airing of ACC Tournament games on WAVE 3 News, some prime time NBC programming will be rescheduled this week.More >>
Due to the airing of ACC Tournament games on WAVE 3 News, some prime time NBC programming will be rescheduled this week.More >>
A man is in jail after police say he cut another man with a knife. Kenton Jones is charged with assault.More >>
A man is in jail after police say he cut another man with a knife. Kenton Jones is charged with assault.More >>
The incident was captured on surveillance video.More >>
The incident was captured on surveillance video.More >>
Watch WAVE 3 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday to see what John Boel found when he investigated the conditions at Kentucky animal shelters.More >>
Watch WAVE 3 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday to see what John Boel found when he investigated the conditions at Kentucky animal shelters.More >>