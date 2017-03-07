TONIGHT AT 6: Scottish Rite visitors claim they were secretly recorded in women's restroom

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What is usually a place known for tradition in downtown Louisville is now known for turmoil.

Two women claim they were secretly recorded while undressing in the bathroom of the Scottish Rite Freemason's Temple on Grey Street.

They said there is no way to know just how long the video cameras were hidden inside hollowed-out coat hooks that were mounted inside the women's restrooms. Nor do they know how many other women, and children, were recorded in the most private of places.

The hidden-camera hooks are available for purchase on the internet. The alleged victims said the hooks were mounted on the wall of the women's restroom within the Scottish Rite.

The camera, activated by movement, was discovered by a 27-year-old woman when she accidentally knocked it off the wall last October. She and a 53-year-old friend were both changing clothes in that restroom for a costume party.

They asked not to be identified as they spoke about the moment they pulled out the memory card and watched the video.

"Panic, shock, fear immediately," is how one of them described it.

