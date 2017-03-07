DVR ALERT: Louisville's viral 'haircut twins' to be featured prominently tonight on 'NBC Nightly News'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - They've been seen practically everywhere around the world spreading a message of love and acceptance. Now, two Louisville preschoolers will be featured prominently in a segment that will air Tuesday night on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Innocently enough, Jax Rosebush told his mother Feb. 24 that he wanted to get a haircut to match his friend Reddy Weldon's so their teacher wouldn't be able to tell them apart, even though Jax is white and Reddy is black. Innocently enough, Jax's mother shared the story with her 323 Facebook friends. And innocently enough, those friends shared the story and their friends shared the story. Eventually, Lydia Rosebush's post went viral worldwide, and Jax and Reddy were international celebrities.

Last week, the boys and their parents got together as Jax got his hair buzzed just like Reddy's, and WAVE 3 News went along to document it. The story got even bigger from there.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ VIRAL VIDEO: Louisville preschoolers - 1 white, 1 black - get matching haircuts to fool teacher

It has been written about and posted by U.S. websites including Today.com, Good Housekeeping, and Yahoo!; international sites like Huffington Post Canada, the UK's Mirror and numerous foreign language sites; and celebrities like Ashton Kutcher and Steve Harvey have shared the story on their Facebook pages. The TODAY Show's Carson Daly even discussed the boys from the Orange Room, and their story was included in one of Jimmy Kimmel's monologues this week. Meanwhile, their parents are busy fielding offers that continue to pour in.

On Monday, NBC News correspondent Kevin Tibbles and his crew recorded interviews with Jax, Reddy, their parents and their teacher at Christian Academy of Louisville's Southwest Campus, where the boys, both 5, are pre-K students. Look for the story Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

