HB151: Parent concern over school choice

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - An Academy at Shawnee Senior said it's school choice that's giving him the opportunity of lifetime.

Senior Nik Korbylo drives 35 minutes to school each way. When he first started at Academy of Shawnee, he rode the bus an hour and a half to school.

"Basically from the very east end of Jefferson County, literally all the way to the West End," Korbylo said.

But the commute is worth it for Korbylo. All the time spent commuting on the ground, is so Korbylo will get his chance to be in the air. He's part of the Aviation Program at the Academy at Shawnee.

"That's the only one in the country like it," he said. "I means you get a thirteen thousand dollar private pilot license for free, so driving a little out of the way is worth that."

MORE ON HB151

+ Neighborhood schools could encourage parent, teacher relationships

+ Proposed 'neighborhood schools' bill would affect only elementary students

+ JCPS board says no to 'neighborhood schools' bill

+ What 'neighborhood schools' means for JCPS

+ Neighborhood schools bill passes House

+ New bill to end JCPS cross-county busing

Students anywhere in Jefferson County can to apply for the Aviation Program, despite their distance from school.

With House Bill 151 making it's way through the legislative process, some parents are concerned the "neighborhood schools bill" would limit choice for magnet schools like the program at the Academy at Shawnee.

Parents said the bill could limit students to their neighborhood school could take away these kind of opportunities.

Amendments to the bill explain it would only affect elementary students. But parents against the bill said school choices should be given at every age.

Supporters of the bill, said HB151 gives students the option to go to the school closest to their home. As the debate over school choice continues, Nik said he is more than happy with his.

He got his pilot's license in December and will start college in the fall, a year an half ahead of most aviation students.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.